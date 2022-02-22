Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Has $44.55 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,080.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,100 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 44.5% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 268.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 22,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,006. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56.

