PARSIQ Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00287378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005446 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.76 or 0.01249000 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003257 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

