Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Parsons were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSN opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.39.

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

