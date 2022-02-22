Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,784,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.83% of Party City Holdco worth $62,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $109,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

