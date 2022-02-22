PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.03 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,164 shares of company stock worth $2,996,406. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

