Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MDP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772. The firm has a market cap of C$65.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pediapharm has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.17.

Pediapharm Company Profile

