Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 271,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

