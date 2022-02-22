Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Dividend History for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

