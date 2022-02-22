Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.