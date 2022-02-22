Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.