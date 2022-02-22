Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Earnings History for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

