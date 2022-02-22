PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 937,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.