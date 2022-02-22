Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $30.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perion Network by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

