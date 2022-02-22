PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 621,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,724. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PerkinElmer by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.