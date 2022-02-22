Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
