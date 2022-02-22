Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.86.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$10.01 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,719. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 204,917 shares worth $2,056,403.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

