Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 35.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

