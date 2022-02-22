Phocas Financial Corp. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. 2,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.