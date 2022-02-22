Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 933.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,586 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,100. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.