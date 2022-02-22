Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $342.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.