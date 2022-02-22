Piper Sandler Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $40.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

RDFN stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. Redfin has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

