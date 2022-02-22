Piper Sandler Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $339.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $339.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.98. Globant has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

