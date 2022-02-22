Piper Sandler Weighs in on Organon & Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organon & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.