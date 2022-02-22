Playtika (PLTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLTK stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 246,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Playtika by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 166,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Playtika by 77.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 100,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

