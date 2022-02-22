Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.46.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.83. 194,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

