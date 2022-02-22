PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 13,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,376. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

