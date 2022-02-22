Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,781 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of KE by 182.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 71.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,254,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

