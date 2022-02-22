Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 13,400 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

