Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

OLO stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $610,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 in the last 90 days.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

