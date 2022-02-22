Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 89,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -261.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.