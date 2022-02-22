Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $90,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,456 shares of company stock worth $1,819,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

