Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $60,777,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,169,000 after buying an additional 926,579 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

NYSE NVTA opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.