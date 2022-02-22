Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $298.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

