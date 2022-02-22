Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Canoo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Canoo by 26.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

GOEV opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.