Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eargo by 118.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eargo by 197.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eargo by 662.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.65.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.