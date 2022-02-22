Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $294,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

