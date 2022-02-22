PolkaWar Market Capitalization Hits $3.00 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $343,884.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.66 or 0.06888130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,636.78 or 1.00069739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050113 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

