Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Population Health Investment worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 196,953 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,073,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHIC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

