PowerPool (CVP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 18% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,044,461 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

