PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of PPL worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

