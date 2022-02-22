PPM America Inc. IL Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Mplx makes up about 1.2% of PPM America Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Mplx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Mplx by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after buying an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

