Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Primerica traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.86.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.