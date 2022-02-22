ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. 202,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,810,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

