ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. 202,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
