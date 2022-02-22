Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Prologis reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $143.57. 43,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

