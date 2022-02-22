ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,045 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

