Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

