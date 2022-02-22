Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

