Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Provention Bio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.