Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $123.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

NYSE:PRU opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

