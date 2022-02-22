Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,773 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

