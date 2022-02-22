Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

SBUX opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

