Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 73,925 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the software’s stock after selling 73,925 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -733.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

